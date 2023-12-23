Northampton Angel Tree & Toys for Tots

December 23, 2023
Northampton County Department of Social Services would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Northampton Salvation Army of Hampton Roads,  the wonderful volunteers, business, Northampton Sheriff’s Department, churces, coivoc groups and individuals who made Angel Tree successful.  We would never have done it without each of you. Because of you, many children in Northampton County will wake up on christmas morning with a smile and a gift under the Christmas tree.  Wishing each of you a Merry Christmas and a wonderful new year.

