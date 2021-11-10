Special use permits in Northampton County will be automatically approved if they have not been ruled on by the Planning Commission within 100 days following action by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.

The Board unanimously approved the Zoning Text Amendment, which reads “The failure of the Planning Commission to report 100 days after the first meeting of the Commission at which the application is considered, shall be deemed approval, unless the application has been withdrawn by the applicant prior to the expiration of the time period.“

During the Public Hearing on the amendment, Exmore resident Ken Dufty said he thought it was reasonable, but worried a developer could potentially provide incomplete information to obfuscate the process and end in approval of a controversial development by technicality.

Supervisor John Coker responded during his comments “the permits still have to come through us(the Board of Supervisors). We can still turn it down.”

