In the weekly meeting of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors discussing COVID-19, County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski said in all likelihood, Northampton has not yet seen the peak of new cases:

Sheriff David Doughty reported there are still two jail employees who are self quarantining, and one of them has confirmed positive for COVID-19. Four other employees have returned to work with no symptoms and a full bill of health. After being asked by Supervisor Betsy Mapp, Sheriff Doughty reported no prisoners have been released early based on Governor Northam’s early release program, he has encouraged all inmates to contact their lawyers for potential parole or early release.

Director of Emergency Management Hollye Carpenter echoed Kolakowski’s comments on the peak in Northampton and said the County will likely face significant challenges over the next 7-10 days. She also reported the Health Department is extremely overwhelmed, not just with confirmed cases and investigations, but also with investigating all the potential cases within the District.

Sheriff Doughty also reported he had been given information the Northampton County Schools meals program will resume on a limited basis on Tuesday through a different provider and is anticipated to be up to full distribution by Thursday.

Social Services Director Mozella Francis reported the County is seeing very high levels of individuals applying for benefits in light of the shutdown of Virginia’s economy:

Many of the individuals who are homeless and are having trouble were already displaced with the COVID-19 restrictions went into place.

Francis also reported the Child Protective Services are still in the field and going into homes for Social Services welfare checks, but they are adhering to CDC Guidelines.

