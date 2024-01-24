Northampton adjusts procurement policy

Northampton County adjusted its procurement policy at Tuesday night’s work session.

According to County Attorney Michelle Clayton, small and medium sized contractors do not want to deal with the requirements of a full blown request for proposal. Finding the regulations too onerous, they simply won’t bid. With inflation continuing to drive up costs, she said this move is necessary to keep bids competitive.

The new policy requires a formal bid process for any expenditures of more than $200,000. Anything less than that will still be handled by a procurement officer, who is required to get at least three quotes.

“Smaller contractors are turned off by all the red tape,” said County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski. “This new process will still be compliant, transparent and agressive.”

The full policy can be seen here.