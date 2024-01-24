Northampton adjusts procurement policy

January 24, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Northampton County

Northampton County adjusted its procurement policy at Tuesday night’s work session.

According to County Attorney Michelle Clayton, small and medium sized contractors do not want to deal with the requirements of a full blown request for proposal. Finding the regulations too onerous, they simply won’t bid. With inflation continuing to drive up costs, she said this move is necessary to keep bids competitive.

The new policy requires a formal bid process for any expenditures of more than $200,000. Anything less than that will still be handled by a procurement officer, who is required to get at least three quotes.

“Smaller contractors are turned off by all the red tape,” said County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski. “This new process will still be compliant, transparent and agressive.”

The full policy can be seen here.

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

January 24, 2024, 5:38 am
Overcast clouds
SE
Overcast clouds
45°F
4 mph
Apparent: 42°F
Pressure: 1032 mb
Humidity: 81%
Winds: 4 mph SE
Windgusts: 34 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:12 am
Sunset: 5:16 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Beach Music Show WESR Programming
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber