Northampton County reported two new COVID-19 cases in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the county’s total to 259, and one additional hospitalization, bringing that total to 34. Northampton’s COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 27.

An additional outbreak was also reported Thursday morning from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore reports 10 outbreaks now, six of which are in congregate settings and four are in longterm care facilities.

All of Accomack County’s metrics remained unchanged.

The Eastern Shore Health District processed 49 tests in Thursday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 4.08%.

Virginia added 490 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s report, bringing the total of 50,275, and 20 fewer probable COVID-19 cases, dropping that total down to 2,372.

Virginia reported 91 new hospitalizations in Thursday’s report, for a total of 5,331, and 2 fewer probable COVID-19 hospitalizations, for an overall total of 29. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current hospitalizations continue to fall across the board, with confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations down 37 to 711 and pending test result current COVID-19 hospitalizations down 49 to 358.

Virginia added five new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,413, and one new probable COVID-19 death, for a total of 106.

Virginia processed 9,053 tests in Thursday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 5.4%.