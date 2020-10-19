Northampton County reported two new COVID-19 test positives on Monday morning. All other Eastern Shore COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 61 tests in Monday’s report for a test positive rate 3.2%.

Virginia reported 601 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning with 89 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by one statewide to 689 total.

23 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 11,333 tests for a test positive rate of 5.3%.

.