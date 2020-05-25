Northampton added two new COVID-19 hospitalizations and one new COVID-19 death in the Virginia Department of Health’s Memorial Day Monday report, bringing the county’s total hospitalizations to 21 and total deaths to 17. Northampton added three new COVID-19 cases and now stands at 216 overall.

Accomack added four new cases, for a total of 731 and hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged, at 41 and 11.

The Eastern Shore still reports only 9 outbreaks.

These numbers are the result of 229 tests, for a test positive rate of 3.05%.

Virginia added 1,439 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s confirmed total to 35,890, and 43 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,837.

54 new confirmed hospitalizations were reported, for an overall total of 4,239, as well as one new probable hospitalization, for a total of 30. Current hospitalizations ticked up slightly in Monday morning’s report, after several days of falling numbers. Current confirmed and pending COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 25, for a total of 1,375, and current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 22, for a total of 962.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,158, and 14 new probable COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 50. 699 of the state’s deaths are from assisted living facilities or nursing homes, which is 60%.

Virginia processed 14,621 tests in these numbers, for a test positive rate of 9.82%.

.