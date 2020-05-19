Northampton County added two new COVID-19 deaths in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, for 11 total and now officially more than Accomack County.

Tuesday’s numbers did not include the addition of poultry plant testing, which will add 500 new cases to the Eastern Shore. Accomack County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, breaking the 700 mark for an overall total of 701. Accomack also reported four new hospitalizations, for an overall total of 34. There were no new deaths in Accomack County and the total remains at nine.

Northampton County reported six new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, breaking the 200 mark and bringing the total to 204. Northampton reported three new hospitalizations for an overall total of 17.

The outbreaks on the Eastern Shore remain at nine. The Eastern Shore Health District reports 74 processed tests in Tuesday’s report, for a test positive rate of 22.9%.

Virginia added 948 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tuesday morning’s numbers, for an overall total of 30,539, and 57 new probable COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 1,606.

Virginia added 80 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for an overall total of 3,876, and two probable COVID-19 hospitalizations, for an overall total of 28. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 52 new confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations, for a current total of 1,024 but confirmed and probable COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by five, for a total of 1,497. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia’s hospitals can hold approximately 6,000 COVID-19 patients at any one time.

Virginia’s COVID-19 death total passed the 1,000 mark Tuesday, adding 27 new confirmed deaths, for a total of 1,007, and no new probable deaths, which remain at 34.

