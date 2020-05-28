Northampton County added two additional COVID-19 deaths in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing its total to 20.

Accomack County added 27 new cases, for an overall total of 807, as well as two new hospitalizations, for an overall total of 44. Accomack County’s deaths remained at 12.

Northampton County added two new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 227. Northampton’s hospitalizations remained up changed at 23.

These numbers are based on 83 tests, for a test positive rate of 34%.

Virginia added 1,117 confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a confirmed total of 39,393 and 35 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 2,008.

The Virginia Department of Health added 53 new confirmed hospitalizations, for a total of 4,410, and two fewer probable hospitalizations, for a total of 32. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported another day of increases to current COVID-19 hospitalizations. 43 additional current confirmed and pending COVID-19 hospitalizations were added, for a total of 1,502, and 11 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported bringing the total to 1,026. As of Thursday, Virginia has 4,080 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients.

34 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health, bringing Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,236, and 23 new probable COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 102. 755 of Virginia’s deaths have been at longterm care facilities and nursing homes.

Virginia’s numbers are based on 10,199 tests, for a test positive rate of 10.9%

.