In Friday morning’s update, Northampton County added two confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Accomack County added one, bringing the Eastern Shore total case count to 16. Accomack now has a total of 12 confirmed cases and Northampton four.

Virginia added 467 in Friday morning’s update, bringing the state total to 4,509. Virginia also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the state total to 121.

As of Friday morning’s update, 772 people have been hospitalized in Virginia from COVID-19 and 35,459 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

