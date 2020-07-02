Northampton County reported two additional COVID-19 cases Thursday morning in the report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack County reported one fewer case, likely a case attributed to Accomack instead of Northampton County in error Wednesday. Accomack County now has 1,042 total cases and Northampton has had 271 total. Hospitalizations and deaths in both counties remained unchanged.

The Eastern Shore processed 31 tests in Thursday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 3.2%.

Virginia reported 511 new COVID-19 cases in a large testing day, for a new case count total of 61,039, with 21 additional probable COVID-19 cases for a total of 2,696.

Virginia added 70 new hospitalizations to the report Thursday morning, for an overall total of 6,298, with one additional probable COVID-19 hospitalization, for a total of 35. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 10 to 545, but pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 14 to 343.

Virginia reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths, for an overall total of 1,712, with one fewer probable COVID-19 death, for a total of 104.

Virginia processed 15,602 tests, far above their average, for a test positive rate of 3.2%.

