Northampton County added one new COVID-19 case in Thursday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health bringing the overall total to 276. Accomack County added an additional hospitalization, bringing that overall total to 73.

All other metrics remain unmoved.

Virginia’s statewide confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 901 and the VDH reported 3 additional probable COVID-19 cases.

116 new confirmed hospitalizations were added to the VDH’s statewide total but probable hospitalizations dropped by 3 bringing that overall total from 48 to 45. Today’s report of current hospitalizations had a mixed bag as Virginia’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Confirmed fell by 9 to 690 but pending test result current hospitalizations increased by 62 to 444.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 21 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday morning, for an overall total of 1,903. Probably COVID-19 death total was reduced by 6 for an overall total of 104.

.