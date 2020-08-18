Northampton County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 66 tests in Tuesday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 1.5%.

Virginia repored 793 additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with 65 additional probable cases.

90 new hospitalizations were added to the state count with two additional probable hospitalizations. Statewide, current COVID hospitalizations ticked up by 15 to 872.

Virginia reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, with one additional probable death.

16,795 tests were processed in Tuesday’s numbers by the Virginia Department of Health for a test positive rate of 4.7%.

.