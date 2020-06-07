The Virginia Department of Health reports one new death from COVID-19 in Northampton County in Sunday morning’s report on COVID-19 in Virginia, bringing Northampton’s overall death count to 26.

Accomack County was attributed 13 new COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 983, but hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged, at 55 and 13.

Northampton reported four new cases, for an overall case count of 255. Northampton also added one new hospitalization, for an overall total of 32.

The Eastern Shore Health District reports 30 processed tests in Sunday’s report. ShoreDailyNews.com is awaiting confirmation from the ES Health District on how many of these cases are new.

Virginia added 1,226 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s report, for an overall confirmed case count of 48,349. 58 new probable COVID-19 cases were added, for an ovreall total of 2,332.

50 new confirmed hospitalizations were added, for an overall total of 5,074, and one probable COVID-19 hospitalization was addded for a total of 31. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a mixed bag, with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations falling by 20 to 801 but pending result COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing by 35 for a total of 385.

Virginia added 12 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday morning, for a state total of 1,369. Probable COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 103.

Virginia processed 8,627 tests in Sunday morning’s report, for a test positive rate of 14.2%.