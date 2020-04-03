Northampton officially has its second confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Friday morning report. Virginia added its largest one day total as well, with 306, bringing the total case count to 2,012. Again, these are the total case numbers, not the total current case numbers.

Accomack County added no new cases and remains at eight, Northampton now has two confirmed cases.

Virginia’s death toll is now 46, up 5 from yesterday’s report.

As of Friday morning’s update, Virginia has tested 19,005 patients for COVID-19 and 312 people have been hospitalized.

Governor Northam will have another press conference this afternoon at 2:00 PM.

