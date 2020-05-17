Northampton County again added a new COVID-19 death in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, and is now tied with Accomack County for nine overall during the pandemic.

Accomack County added 20 new cases, bringing its overall total to 688. Hospitalizations and deaths for Accomack remained the same at 30 and nine.

Northampton County added two new confirmed COVID-19 cases and now has reported 198 total. Northampton County also added one new hospitalization and has had 14 total since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Eastern Shore Health District reports no new outbreaks on the Eastern Shore.

The Eastern Shore’s numbers are set to spike to well over 1,000 cases this week following the reporting of results from all employees at both of the poultry plants in Accomack County.

The Eastern Shore has now processed 2,366 tests, for an overall positive test rate of 37.44%.

Virginia added 668 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s report, for a total of 28,901 overall, with 37 new probable cases, for a total of 1,487.

The VDH reported 52 new confirmed hospitalizations from COVID-19 and one fewer probable hospitalization, bringing that total down to 26. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association continues to report falling numbers for confirmed current hospitalization rates in the Commonwealth, now at 997, down 23 from Saturday, but there was an increase in confirmed and possible COVID-19 hospitalizations, new 19 new for an overall total of 1,527.

Virginia added seven new confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday morning, for an overall total of 975, and no new probable deaths, which remained at 34.

