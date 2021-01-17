Northampton County reported one additional COVID-19 death in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, bringing the overall total to 32 over the last 10 months. The Eastern Shore reported 33 additional COVID-19 test positives, with 15 in Accomack and 18 in Northampton. The Eastern Shore processed 214 tests for a test positive rate of 15.2%.

So far, 1,242 residents of Accomack County have recieved the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 66 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 555 have received the first dose and 35 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 5,375 additional COVID-19 test positives with 4,539 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 66 statewide to 2,739.

21 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 42,583 tests for a test positive rate of 12.6%.

