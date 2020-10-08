Northampton County reported one additional COVID-19 case in Thursday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved for the Eastern Shore.

Virginia reported a large test positive increase on Thursday morning, adding 1,495 new confirmed test positives with 349 probable cases, the largest single day increase since August 7 and the second largest overall since February. As of 9:15 AM Thursday morning, there is no verbiage on the VDH’s website indicating there was backlogged information in today’s report. The August 7 report included backlogged cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 18 to 623 statewide.

Nine new confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide, with 16 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 18,891 tests in Thursday’s report.

