At approximately 5:15 this morning there was a report of a crash claimed the life of one person. The accident was reported to have been between a truck and a motorcycle. The accident was at 28218 Lankford Highway at Townsend Drive. As of 11:30 a.m. both lanes of Rt. 13 are open. Units from Cape Charles, Cheriton and Eastville responded to the early morning crash. We will have more details as they become available.

The Virginia State Police is currently investigating.

