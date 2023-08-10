Northampton accepting applications for Fall Tourism Grants

August 10, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
2023 Northampton Tourism Grant

Applications are currently being accepted for a second round of FY 2024 Tourism Grants in Northampton County.

All funded projects must complement and advance the Tourism Strategy adopted by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission.

To be considered for the tourism grant funds, applicants must complete an application and return it to the Northampton County Administration no later than September 8, 2023. Grants will be awarded to selected projects by September 22, 2023.

Prospective applicants can call the County Administrator’s Office at 757-678-0440 ext. 516 (or email [email protected]) to request an application packet.

Build Your Dream Golf Cart with Eastern Shore Custom Carts

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

August 10, 2023, 5:23 am
Cloudy
SSW
Cloudy
69°F
4 mph
real feel: 71°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 4 mph SSW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:14 am
sunset: 8:03 pm
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS