Northampton accepting applications for Fall Tourism Grants

Applications are currently being accepted for a second round of FY 2024 Tourism Grants in Northampton County.

All funded projects must complement and advance the Tourism Strategy adopted by the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission.

To be considered for the tourism grant funds, applicants must complete an application and return it to the Northampton County Administration no later than September 8, 2023. Grants will be awarded to selected projects by September 22, 2023.

Prospective applicants can call the County Administrator’s Office at 757-678-0440 ext. 516 (or email [email protected]) to request an application packet.