Governor Ralph Northam will not be mandating businesses to close, as have several of his counterparts from other states, but did encourage Virginians to be vigilant in a press conference regarding the coronavirus Tuesday morning.

Northam encouraged Virginia restaurants to promote to go service and he also recommended Virginians to follow President Donald Trump’s guidelines of limiting gatherings of more than ten people.

“Everyone must use common sense,” said Northam.

The governor is closing all 75 offices of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. He is encouraging anyone who needs to visit the DMV to use the online features, and is granting a 60 day extension to anyone whose license is expiring between now and May 15.

Unemployment funds are being made available by the Virginia Employment Commission for those affected by the virus and the one week waiting period is being waived.

“Over 45% of Virginians get their meals in restaurants. We need to be prudent, but we also need to be mindful that people need to eat.”

As of Tuesday morning, there were 67 confirmed cases in Virginia and two deaths. Both deaths were of individuals in their 70s.

As of now, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus on the Eastern Shore.

“Virginia will be stronger when we come out of this,” said Governor Northam. “The sooner, the better.”

The full video can be seen below:

