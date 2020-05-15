Governor Northam plans to make a decision on reopening Virginia’s beaches on Monday. Northam says he’s spoken with many officials statewide, including those in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, about the potential for reopening beaches. He said he’s expecting to make an announcement on beaches this upcoming Monday, May 18, as Memorial Day weekend nears. He says he’s proud of the work the City of Virginia Beach has done so far to promote safety, and knows how important Memorial Day is to localities.

There is no word on whether any beach openings will include Accomack County which is comprised mostly or private beaches. The decision Monday should include Cape Charles.