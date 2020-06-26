Gov. Northam said Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers are looking “very good,” especially compared to other states around the country that seeing major increases in cases and record hospitalizations.etails on phase 3

Hospitalizations continue to trend down to record low numbers and the percent of positive cases is at its lowest point since the very beginning of the pandemic. The state’s averaging about 10,000 PCR tests per day.

Northam said the regular press conferences will end . They began back in March, and there were 47 in total, Northam said. They originally were Monday-Wednesday-Friday, but later switched to Tuesday-Thursday.

“I look forward to the day we have a vaccine and treatment,” Northam said, talking about news earlier this week from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top viral disease expert, that a vaccine could be ready at the end of 2020 or early 2021.

He says public briefings will be held as needed, and informal meetings with the press will be held going forward.

