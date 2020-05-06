Northam says results from widescale testing from Accomack County’s two large chicken plants, Perdue and Tyson, are expected soon. Multiple people at the plants, the county’s largest employers, have tested positive for COVID-19. Federal workers have been deployed to help the situation, but workers’ advocates said Wednesday they’d like to see “enforceable regulations.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Northam says he’ll provide more details on the specifics of Virginia’s “phase 1” reopening plan this Friday, as Virginia looks to start “phase 1” next Friday, May 15. While Virginia may be loosening restrictions statewide, Northam says if local government want to impose additional restrictions, the state will allow that. He says the state’s guidance is the “floor.”

“A week ago, I said we needed 2 weeks of declining numbers [to move forward],” Northam says. “We’re seeing that, and I hope we can move into phase one on May 15.”

The metrics he pointed to are: