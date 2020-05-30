RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says looser restrictions on businesses and social gatherings are still at least a week away.

The governor said at a news conference Thursday that coronavirus-related trends are “encouraging” but more data is needed before the state can start its second phase of reopening. He said the earliest the state would move into Phase 2 would be June 5.

The governor has previously indicated that the second phase of reopening would allow for social gatherings of no more than 50 people. He also has said that he would loosen other restrictions during Phase 2, but hasn’t provided specific details.