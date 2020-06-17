Although Governor Northam’s press conference was supposed to be about the COVID-19 crisis, much of the time was spent on other issues. But Northam did say that he did not have any news about moving from phase 2 to phase 3 restrictions, he would have more to say on the subject Thursday. Most of Virginia including the Eastern Shore is now in phase 2. Virginia has experienced a steady reduction in the number of new cases and deaths over the last few weeks.

The Eastern Shore’s new case reports have steadily decreased after peaking in early May.

