In Monday afternoon’s COVID-19 press conference, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam again shifted earlier assertions, this time on a staggered geographical reopening of Virginia.

Northam said the rest of Virginia is on track to begin Phase 1 of reopening this Friday, May 15, but northern Virginia still has a much higher test rate positive percentage, around 25%. Some northern Virginia officials have said their region is not ready to reopen. The state’s overall test rate positive percentage has been trending downward.

The Governor also touted Virginia’s increased testing capability after the Virginia Department of Health reported 9,801 new tests administered Monday, close to Northam’s goal of 10,000 tests per day.

Nortam also reported he has extended the closure of in person services at Virginia’s DMV one more week, until Monday, May 18.

