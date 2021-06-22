RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam Monday announced that 70 percent of adults 18 years and older in the Commonwealth have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to meet this goal set by President Joe Biden in early May and reaches the key vaccination milestone two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4 target. To date, over 8.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia and more than 4.2 million individuals, or 60.3 percent of the population 18 and older, are fully vaccinated.

Governor Northam and state public health officials celebrated Virginia’s vaccination milestone during an event at Hope Pharmacy, a small, minority-, woman-owned pharmacy in Richmond.

“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us. A statewide effort has brought us to this point, with strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector, and across all levels of government. Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so our Commonwealth can keep moving forward.”

Virginia continues to see a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. New daily cases exceeded a seven-day moving average of 5,900 in early January and dropped under 250 by June 1. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked in early January with a seven-day moving average above 2,600 and had decreased to nearly 500 by June 1. Deaths from COVID-19 reached a seven-day moving average of 83 in mid-January and fell below 7 by June 1. Additional data on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Virginia can be found on VDH’s data dashboards. As Virginia’s vaccination program proceeds, VDH will continue to monitor trends including vaccination uptake, COVID-19 variants, and outbreaks.

On the Eastern Shore, Northampton leads the way with 7193 individuals over 18 years of age have received the first shot or. 81% of the 18+ population. 72% of those over 18 in Northampton have received both shots.

In Accomack County, 15,226 of those over 18 or 60% have received the first shot, with 13,428 or 52% of the 18+ population have been fully vaccinated.

Accomack has reported 12 net test positives for the month of June to date with most of them coming the first three days of the month. Northampton has reported no net test positives to date for June.

Free COVID vaccinations are available today at the Accomack County Health Department from 10 until 3 p.m. also at most local pharmacies at any time and at all Eastern Shore Rural Health and Riverside locations on the Eastern Shore.

.