Governor Ralph Northam said yesterday in McClean, Va. that he expects to update come COVID restrictions next week.

Northam did not indicate whether he is going to ease any major restrictions.

He did announce a couple of minor changes which will allow a few more attendees at theater events and will allow more participants at school track meets. Northam continued to warn Virginians not to let their guards down and to continue to wear masks in public and continue hand washing.

There was nothing in the Governor’s remarks that indicated that major changes in the COVID restrictions will be forthcoming.

The Governor made the point that while the test positive rate is around 6% there are still approximately 1,000 new test positives each day.

The Eastern Shore has seen fewer test positives over the last few weeks.

