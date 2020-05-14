Governor Ralph Northam approved the request by the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Thursday to extend the Phase zero phase of the recovery for two weeks. However the governor’s executive order also included all other political subdivisions therein which includes Chincoteague, Saxis and Onancock who recently opted to begin Phase One restrictions. Northampton County wasn’t affected by the Governor’s executive order. So the result is that the attempt by the Town of Chincoteague to start the reopening process will have to wait at least two weeks. The order will extend the mental and fiscal stress being experienced by many small businesses in the county. Chincoteague hoped to begin the process of restarting the all important tourist industry but the action by the county triggered Northam’s response that will cause it to be delayed at least another two weeks.

Onancock voted Thursday to allow the Phase 1 restrictions to begin in that town but Northam’s order has nixed that as well.

Northampton and Worcester Counties will begin the first stages of reopening Friday.