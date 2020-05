Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that Kiptopeake Beach is among several state park beaches that are now open with protocols.

Kiptopeake and other beaches will be available according to the following safety protocols:

Strict social distancing between non-related groups must be followed

Groups of more than 10 beachgoers will be prohibited

No entertainment or programming that generate mass gatherings

No beach playsets, tents or grouping of umbrellas

No team sports

