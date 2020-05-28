According to a story on PilotOnline.com, the rest of Virginia’s beaches will be able to open for sunbathing and other activities starting Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam said.

The announcement comes nearly a week after Virginia Beach became the first locality to reopen its beaches with the governor’s permission. Northam called their social distancing and monitoring plan a “model” other localities with beaches should follow.

“I expect everyone to follow the restrictions so people can be safe while enjoying our beautiful beaches,” he said Thursday at a press conference in Richmond.

Northam visited the Oceanfront over the weekend to speak with Mayor Bobby Dyer and see how first responders and beach ambassadors were working.

“From what I saw, it worked very well,” he said of Virginia Beach’s plan.

Groups of 10 or more are still prohibited, as is alcohol, tents and group sports.

A reminder that Accomack County , Northern Virginia and Richmond City will enter phase 1 on Friday May, 29, after delaying the process by two weeks due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Northam pointed to decreases in the percent of positive tests in these regions, along with increases in testing capabilities/personal protective equipment.

.