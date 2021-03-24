Governor Northam held a news conference Tuesday afternoon and announced changes in restrictions he previously imposed. Northam stressed that he plans to lighten the restrictions methodically and urged Virginians not to expect the light switch to be turned off. Northam urged Virginians to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and adhere to the six foot separation rule.

Northam said that he is pleased with the way the state is rolling out the virus and said that to date approximately a quarter of the population has received the vaccine. Northam urged all Virginians to get vaccinated so that the state can reach the heard immunity level of 75%.

The changes include:

Indoor gatherings (including weddings) going from 10-person limit to 50 people.

Outdoor gatherings (including weddings)going from 25-person limit to 100 people

Indoor entertainment venues can have up to 500 people or 30% capacity, whichever is less (up from 250 people)

Outdoor entertainment venues can go up to 30% of capacity with no numerical cap (for example, a 9,000-person stadium can now go up to 2,700 people — it previously was capped at 1K)

Recreational sports (including high school) outdoor spectator limit now up to 500 people, 100 indoors

.