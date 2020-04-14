RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Citing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed an amendment to a bill increasing the state’s minimum wage that would delay its implementation several months.

The governor’s office announced Sunday that he wants the wage increase to kick in May 1, 2021, instead of in January 2021.

He proposed the same delay for a number of other labor-related measures, including a bill that would allow limited public sector collective bargaining.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to take up the governor’s vetoes and amendments during a one-day session later this month.

