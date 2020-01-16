RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of expected demonstrations on Capitol Square on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Northam claimed at a press conferences Wednesday that law enforcement intelligence analysts have identified credible threats of violence surrounding the event, along with white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend.

The Governor’s declaration prohibits all weapons, including firearms, from Capitol grounds. According to Northam, these measures will provide joint law enforcement and public safety agencies the resources they need to keep demonstrators, policymakers, and all Virginians safe.

This emergency declaration is temporary, and extends from Friday, January 17 at 5:00 PM until Tuesday, January 21 at 5:00 PM.

Virginia democrats have made it a legislative priority to enact gun control measures in the state of Virginia. Over 100 towns and counties have declared themselves ‘Second Amendment Sanctuaries.’ Anywhere between 30,000 and 100,000 Virginians are expected to show up to Richmond on Monday, January 21 to protest gun control measures.

