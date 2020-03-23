Governor Ralph Northam has announced that Virginia’s public schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

Northam says school division leaders will decide how they’ll educate their students through end of the school year.

He’s also calling for the closure of some non-essential businesses, including hair salons and barbers, bowling alleys and theaters, but is allowing some brick and mortar retail stores to remain open if they have 10 or less people inside (including staff). Those restrictions will be in place for the next 30 days.

Restaurants and bars can remain open, but only for takeout and delivery. Virginia’s ABC stores are considered essential and will remain open, with 10 people or less inside.

Northam, who’s also a doctor, acknowledged that COVID-19 has led to both a health crisis and economic crisis in Virginia and across the world.

“We have an economic crisis, but the sooner that we can get this health crisis under control, the sooner our economy will recover.”

