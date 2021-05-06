Governor Northam announced Thursday that the state could lift capacity limits and social distancing rules on June 15 if virus levels continue to drop and vaccinations go up.

Northam said, “If our COVID case numbers keep trending down and our vaccination numbers keep going up, we plan to lift our mitigation measures, capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements,”

On May 15, some other restrictions will be updated. The cap on indoor gatherings will go from 50 to 100 people, and outdoor gatherings will go up from 100 to 250. Restaurants will also be able to sell alcohol past midnight.