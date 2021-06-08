RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam is calling on all Virginians to prepare now for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which started June 1 and lasts through November 30. The beginning of hurricane season is the ideal time for Virginians learn their risk for inland or coastal flooding, find out which evacuation zone they are in, and develop an emergency plan for their families or businesses.

“Hurricanes and tropical storms can have devastating impacts on every part of our Commonwealth, not just coastal communities,” said Governor Northam. “As the 2021 hurricane season begins, now is the time for all Virginians to prepare for a potential storm by checking your insurance coverage, making an emergency plan, and having a disaster kit ready.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with a 70 percent likelihood of 13 to 20 named storms of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes, including 3 to 5 major hurricanes. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season had a record-breaking 30 named tropical storms, including 13 hurricanes and 6 major hurricanes. Virginia has been prone to many impacts from tropical systems including damaging winds, flooding, and tornadoes. Even storms that start in the lower Atlantic states have the potential to cause significant damage.

The best way to prepare on the Eastern Shore is to visit the A&N Electric Cooperative Hurricane Survival Guide. The Hurricane Survival Guide is a comprehensive web site loaded with local information including zone locations, shelter locations, tips on what to do before, during and after a storm. The Guide also includes links to the Money Pit and Red Cross web sites.

A printed version of the Guide is available at many local businesses up and down the Eastern Shore. Should a hurricane approach our area, WESR will be live during the approach, the storm and the aftermath. Cell service may be interrupted so always have a battery powered radio and extra batteries handy.

