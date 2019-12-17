RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he’ll ask for $92 million to reduce evictions and expand affordable housing.

Northam said Friday that his two-year budget will include the request to help low-income and homeless Virginians.

News outlets report Northam made the announcement at the New Clay House, an 80-unit complex serving people facing housing crises. Northam said affordable housing improves health and education outcomes for residents. He said it also attracts new employers to the state to create new jobs.

Northam’s request will include $63 million over two years for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

