Governor Northam appointed members of  the Virginia Aerospace Advisory Council Friday.  The appointees include three residents of the Eastern Shore. The Board will be comprised of the following members:

  • Peter J. Bale* of Chincoteague, Chief Executive Officer, Sentinel Robotic Solutions, LLC
  • David Bowles* of Exmore, Executive Director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy, Old Dominion University
  • Kurt Eberly* of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman
  • Christopher Goyne* of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Virginia
  • Jon Greene* of Blacksburg, Associate Director, Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, Virginia Tech
  • Tom Michels* of Washington, D.C., Senior Manager of Government Affairs, United Airlines
  • Dale K. Nash* of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority
  • David Pierce* of Accomack County, Director, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility
  • Michael Stoltzfus* of Bridgewater, CEO, Dynamic Aviation Group, Inc.
  • Todd Yeatts* of Arlington, Senior Manager, Government Operations, The Boeing Company

.