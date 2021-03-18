Governor Northam appointed members of the Virginia Aerospace Advisory Council Friday. The appointees include three residents of the Eastern Shore. The Board will be comprised of the following members:
- Peter J. Bale* of Chincoteague, Chief Executive Officer, Sentinel Robotic Solutions, LLC
- David Bowles* of Exmore, Executive Director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy, Old Dominion University
- Kurt Eberly* of Arlington, Director of Space Launch, Northrop Grumman
- Christopher Goyne* of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of Virginia
- Jon Greene* of Blacksburg, Associate Director, Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, Virginia Tech
- Tom Michels* of Washington, D.C., Senior Manager of Government Affairs, United Airlines
- Dale K. Nash* of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority
- David Pierce* of Accomack County, Director, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Wallops Flight Facility
- Michael Stoltzfus* of Bridgewater, CEO, Dynamic Aviation Group, Inc.
- Todd Yeatts* of Arlington, Senior Manager, Government Operations, The Boeing Company
