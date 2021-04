MORNING GOLD: From my personal memory timeline, this day in 2018- A long-time friend and I were talking recently when the question came up "How do you do that?!""What?" I said."Talk about something with such confidence that it is going to happen, then it does. I've seen you do it all your adult life."I laughed and said it is having faith and believing anything is possible. Because.... it really is.I backed up the gold thoughts with Michael Jackson's Keep The FaithIf you call out loudWill it get insideThrough the heart of your surrenderTo your alibisAnd you can say the wordsLike you understandBut the power's in believingSo give yourselfA chance'cause you canClimb the highest mountainSwim the deepest sea, heeAll you need is the will to want itAnd, little self-esteemSo keep the faithDon't let nobody turn you 'roundYou gotta know when it's good to goTo get your dreams up off the groundKeep the faith, baby, yeaBecause it's just a matter of timeBefore your confidence will win outBelieve in yourself no matter what it's gon' takeYou can be a winnerBut you got to keep the faithgon' keep it brotherYou got itAnd when you think of trustDoes it lead you homeTo a place that you only dream of when you're all aloneAnd you can go by feel'stead of circumstanceBut the power's in belivingSo give yourself a chanceI know that you canSail across the waterFloat across the sky, highAny road that you take will get you thereIf you only trySo keep the faith, owDon't let nobody take you down, brotherJust keep your eyes on the prizeAnd your feet flat on the groundKeep the faith, baby, yeaBecause it's just a matter of timeBefore your confidence will win outI told my brother how to do the thing rightLift up your head and show the world you got prideGo for what you want, don't let 'em get in your wayYou can be a winner,But you got to keep the faithGon' keep it brotherYou got itI know that keepin' the faithMeans never givin' up on loveBut the power that love hasTo make it rightMakes itMakes it rightKeep the faithDon't let nobody turn you 'round brotherYou got to know when it's good to goTo get your dreams up off the groundKeep the faithBaby, yeaBecause it's just a matter of timeBefore your confidence will win outBetter stand up and act like you wanna do rightDon't play the fool for the rest of your lifeWork on it brother and you'll make it somedayGo for what you want and don't forget the faithLook at yourself and what you're doin' right nowStand back a minute just to check yourself outStraighten out your life and how you're livin' each dayGet yourself together, 'cause you got to keep the faithUh, uh, uhDon't let nobody take you down, brotherJust keep your eyes on the prizeAnd your feet flat on the groundKeep the faith, baby, yeaBecause it's just a matter of timeBefore your confidence will win outLift up your mindBefore your mind gets blownSome things in life you best just leave them aloneGo for what you wantDon't let it get in your wayYou can make it happenBut ya got ta keep the faithGon' keep it brotherYou got to keep the faithYeah keep the faithGon' keep it sisterYou got to keep the faith now, nowI'll show my brothaHow to do the thing rightLift up your head and show the world you got prideGo for what you wantDon't let 'em get in your wayYou can be a winner if you keep the faithStraighten out yourself and get your mind on trackDust off your butt and get your self-respect backYou've known me long enough to know that I don't playTake it like you want it but you got to keep the faithGon'Don't let nobody take you downJust keep your eyes on the prizeAnd get your feet back on the groundKeep the faith, baby, yeaBecause it's just a matter of timeBefore your confidence will win outBut till that dayI said you've got to keep the faith!