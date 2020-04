Governor Ralph Northam addressed the situation at Perdue and Tyson Foods at Monday’s news conference. Northam said that the three states on Delmarva along with the federal government are. partnering to address the issues.

Northam also said that he appreciates the efforts of the local health officials.

Meanwhile a variety of social action groups gathered at the Perdue plant in Accomac Monday to highlight the concerns of poultry workers and to ask management to do more to protect them.

