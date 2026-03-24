Norfolk woman pleads guilty to contributing to the delinquency of minor in Northampton

By Linda Cicoira

A 30-year-old Norfolk woman, who was suffering from postpartum depression when, after arguing with her husband in May of last year, followed him to a family home on Diamond Road in Birdsnest and drove into his vehicle several times.

At a trial Monday in Northampton Circuit Court, Shakira Cephas, of Joyner Street, admitted to misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor by putting a child in danger. The woman had five of her nine children in the vehicle with her when the incident occurred. Cephas also pleaded guilty to being drunk in public.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton said the three-week-old infant was unsecured and in her lap at the time of the crash. He said it was lucky that there were not catastrophic injuries. The other children, ages 11, 10, 9, and 8, were also in her SUV.

“We just want this young lady to make sure her children are safe,” Thornton said.

Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. sentenced her to 12 months in jail with all but 60 days suspended. She will be allowed to serve her time on weekends and report to the jail in early April. She was fined $100 for being intoxicated in public.

Defense lawyer Sharri Mapp-Jones said her client has been very cooperative, is gainfully employed, has accepted responsibility for her actions, and has completed several intervention and parenting programs.

“She is definitely looking at things from another light,” Mapp-Jones said.

In another case, 23-year-old Lyndon Peters, of Laurelton, New York, pleaded guilty to eluding, reckless driving, and driving without a license on April 9, 2024. He was clocked going 92 mph on Lankford Highway in Eastville and was eventually pulled over in Accomack County. The case was continued for a year.