Nonprofit Fundraising Workshop Set for Oct. 14 at ESCC

MELFA — Local nonprofit staff, board members and volunteers will have an opportunity to strengthen their fundraising skills during “Fundraising Forward: The Return Visit,” a full-day workshop Wednesday, October 14, at Eastern Shore Community College.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation, ESVA Chamber, ESVA Tourism and United Way of Virginia’s Eastern Shore are hosting the event at the college’s Workforce Development Center, 29316 Charles M. Lankford Jr. Memorial Highway in Melfa.

Fundraising consultant Patrick Kirby will return following a sold-out workshop last year. Kirby is the founder of Do Good Better Consulting and author of “Fundraise Awesomer!”

“Last year’s feedback was overwhelmingly positive, so we brought Patrick back,” said Monika Bridgforth, executive director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation.

Registration and networking coffee begin at 8 a.m., followed by a Board Boot Camp from 8:30 to 11 a.m. A session examining the state of the nonprofit sector runs from 11:15 a.m. to noon.

A working lunch from noon to 1 p.m. will feature a panel of local and regional foundations and philanthropists. Panelists will discuss their funding priorities, what they look for in proposals and how nonprofits can strengthen requests for support.

Afternoon sessions will cover artificial intelligence and ways to combine AI with traditional fundraising approaches. Hands-on planning for end-of-year fundraising is scheduled from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.

“Our nonprofit organizations are a foundational block of the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Every day, they provide critical services, strengthen our communities, and improve the quality of life for our residents,” said ESVA Chamber and ESVA Tourism Commission Executive Director Robert Sabbatini. “However, passion alone doesn’t always pay the bills, and successful fundraising is essential to keeping these organizations moving forward. This workshop is about giving our nonprofit leaders, board members, and volunteers the tools, connections, and confidence they need to be successful. “

For more information, contact Bridgforth at mbridgforth@esvcf.org.