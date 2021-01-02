Virginia’s non-US citizen residents are now able to apply for a special drivers privilege card in the Commonwealth.

Richard D. Holcomb, Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles Comissioner, sent an email out this week explaining the new program created by HB 1211 and passed in the 2020 Virginia General Assembly.

A driver privilege card is a driving credential for individuals who are non-US citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia. This card is not Real-ID compliant, but will allow the holders to drive legally given certain criteria are met.

“As customers may begin scheduling appointments to apply for DPCs, the DMV is prepared to offer DPC experts virtually to provide information and answer questions regarding the credential,” said Holcomb. “We can also provide additional resources, such as a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation, a brochure, driver’s manuals in English and Spanish, and social media messaging upon request. DMV’s communication plan also includes radio, television, and social media outreach.”