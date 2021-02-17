(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) February 15, 2021 – Eastern Shore Public Library is hosting a virtual lunch with Julie Badger, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation on Friday, February 26, 2021 at noon via Zoom. Eastern Shore non-profit leaders and volunteers are invited to this free one-hour event. The discussion will cover topics including making endowments work for non-profits, researching grant funding sources, and fundraising during COVID. It will also be an excellent opportunity to network with your fellow Eastern Shore non-profit leaders. While the session will be free, attendees must register for the session using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/7w2ovpzw.

Since the onset of COVID-19, many non-profits have been particularly challenged when it comes to raising funds, marketing their services to clients and operating in general. There are a variety of creative solutions out there that can help our non-profit sector survive and thrive during these times. The session on the 26th is designed to increase awareness of those solutions as well as serve as a forum for meaningful discussion amongst our non-profit leadership.

For more information about the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Foundation, please visit their website at http://www.esvcf.com or contact Julie Badger, Executive Director at 757-789-0910 or esvcf2016@gmail.com.