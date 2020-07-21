The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency County Committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs.

Committees are comprised of locally elected agricultural producers responsible for the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties. Committree members are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture. If elected, members become part of a local decision making and farm program delivery process.

Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the Accomack-Northampton County FSA office by close of business on August 1.

For election purposes, counties are divided into local administrative areas . Each LAA nominates and elects one producer to serve a three-year term on the FSA county Committee.

Each year, an election is held in an LAA where a committee member’s three-year term is expiring. For 2020, an election will be held in LAA 5, which is the area from Machipongo south to the Chesapeake Bay.

To be eligible for nomination and hold office as a committee member or alternate, a person must fulfill the following requirements:

Be a producer with an interest in farming or ranching operations.

Participate of cooperate in any FSA program provided for by law.

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be of legal voting age.

Beginning November 2, 2020. Ballots are due back in the Accom

Reside in the county or multi-county jurisdiction in which they will serve

Farmers and ranchers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations representing minorities and women also may nominate candidates. To become a candidate, an eligible individual must sign an FAA-669A nomination form. The form and other information about FSA county committee elections are available at www.fsa.usda.gov/elections. Nomination forms must be postmarked or received in the local USDA service center by the close of business on August 1, 2020.

FSA will mail election ballots to eligible voters beginning November 2, 2020 and ballots are due back in the Accomack-Northampton County Office by mail or in person no later than December 7,2020. All newly elected county committee members and alternates will take office January 1. 2021.

For information contact Haywood Kellam at 757-787-0918 ext. 2.

.