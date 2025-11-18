No public hearing Wednesday night on rezoning of former Eastern Shore Seafood property

The Accomack County Department of Planning has announced that there will not be a public hearing at the Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Board of Supervisors meeting regarding a proposed rezoning request tied to the former Eastern Shore seafood property in Mappsville.

The application, filed as REZ-000142-2025 by the Virginia Spaceport Authority (Virginia Space), seeks to rezone two tax parcels totaling approximately 55.148 acres from Agriculture to Industrial. The parcels, identified as 55-A-43 and 55-A-51, sit at 13249 Lankford Highway at the southeast corner of the intersection with John Taylor Road,

According to the filing, any future uses on the site would be governed by the Industrial District regulations in the county zoning ordinance and further limited by proffers submitted by Virginia Space. The property, long known locally as the site of a former seafood processing facility, lies just north of the Wallops Island region where Virginia Space oversees operations at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.

County officials emphasized that although the rezoning request is active, it will not be taken up for public comment or action at the November 19 Board meeting. A future hearing date, if required, will be announced once scheduled.