There were no changes reported in the COVID-19 metrics on the Eastern Shore Friday morning. The Eastern Shore processed 89 tests in Friday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia reported 1,069 additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning with 42 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported statewide current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 28 to 828.

10 new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

Virginia processed 15,255 tests in Friday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 7%.

