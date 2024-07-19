No bond for home invasion suspect

By Linda Cicoira

A Norfolk man was denied bond in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday after a judge ruled that he was “a substantial flight risk and a danger to the community.”

Forty-three-year-old Bennie Jerrod Foust is being held without bond in Accomack Jail. He was indicted in June on counts of abduction by force or intimidation, robbery while displaying a firearm in a threatening manner, two counts of using a gun in the crimes, theft of more than $1,000 and a firearm, and being a felon with a gun.

The victim, 73-three-year-old Marshall Poulson, was at his Hallwood home when the Jan. 7 crimes occurred.

Judge Stephen C. Mahan said Foust’s criminal history shows “14 felonies… some of which are considered violent,” several probation violations, and a “history of larceny-like activities.”

Nawassa Williams, Foust’s sister, testified that the defendant is married and has four daughters, all of whom live in North Carolina. Foust was working on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, she said. The defendant would have stayed with her family in Hampton, had the bond been approved. Williams contended her brother would show up for court appearances. She confirmed he spent eight years in prison for other offenses.

Defense lawyer Eric Korslund argued there was no concrete evidence against his client or that authorities could prove he fled from police in North Carolina. He said three people were supposed to be involved in the Hallwood crimes.

Investigator Andrew Burgess said one other suspect has been identified. He said the victim was robbed of $15,000 and described the culprit as a black male, who had his face covered and was wearing sunglasses. Poulson also told authorities the robber was polite, well-dressed, and had a tattoo on his neck. Police were also informed that a silver Mercedes had been parked outside.

Burgess said the car was seen heading south on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel within hours of the crimes. The vehicle was linked to Foust. It was later found at a North Carolina gas station/convenience store with the pump still attached to the car. The driver fled leaving the car behind. Burgess said when Foust was arrested in Atlanta, he gave officers a false name. Around the same time, he returned a call from his probation officer via a blocked caller ID line. Foust also served time with someone who lived near the victim, the investigator said.

Korslund said there was no proof he was driving the car when the crimes took place, or when it was in North Carolina. He said the victim picked his client out of the lineup because no one else had a neck tattoo.